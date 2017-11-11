Heartbreak for Houghton after Denny Cup exit

Bowls by Richard Mckie

There was disappointment for Houghton in the second round of the Denny Cup after they suffered a 82-55 defeat at the hands of West Denton.

At Houghton, the home squad finished level, while Frankie Froud’s quartet of Mal Baker, Stevie Tindale and Ian Whorlton returned the only Houghton winning scorecard as they defeated Herbie Blakelock 21-17.

Meanwhile, Brian Henderson went down 20-16 to an impressive Peter Duffy.

At West Denton, Freddie Fletcher, Terry Todd, John Jones and Richie Mckie put in a creditable performance only going down 15-13 to Clive Knott.

However, the game was decided on the remaining rink when Sam Patterson, Dan Todner, Michael Davis and Peter Thomson found it tough going against Craig Cooper, going down 30-5 which left the away squad 27 shots adrift of West Denton.

Houghton drop into the Denny Plate, while in the next round of the Denny Cup, West Denton will face Gateshead, who defeated a Stanley outfit by three shots despite only having one winning rink.

The other local ties saw Durham beat Darlington 97-50 to set up a clash against Hartlepool, who crushed Redcar 80-26.

After their surprise Denny Cup exit, South Shield’s faced The Parks in the Denny Plate, with six Liberty players and an extra Scottish internationalist.

The Shields outfit should go a long way in the second tier competition and so it proved as they thumped The Parks by 52 shots with 24 un-played ends.

At Shields, Neal Ridley, Stewart Hubbard, Ian Riches and the new World Singles qualifier Ian McIntosh beat Peter Dawson 17-4.

Jaxon McKenna, Paul Sainthouse, James Snellar and Shaun McIntosh defeated Matthew Raftree 14-6 to leave Shields with a 21 shot advantage at home.

At The Parks, both Shield’s squads recorded wins. Mal Peach, Scott Baker, Josh Minto and Gary Farquhar beat Maurice White 14-10, while Phil Dixon, Stevie Cairns, Kris Storf and David Bolt cruised to a 30-3 win over S.Welsh.

In the next round, Shields will face Houghton on November 18.

In the Over-60s Inter Club double fours, the Houghtonian squad came close to causing an upset over past national champions Stanley.

The home quartet of Peter Thomson, Foster Johnson, Peter Harding and Frankie Froud were left rueing a slow start against Brian Houghton.

Trailing 12-1, Froud rallied and thanks to a good six got back to without two shots, however, they had to settle for a 20-14 defeat.

At Stanley, Terry Todd’s quartet of Joe Sutherland, Freddie Fletcher and David Wright looked in control against David Webb as they led 12-4 with only seven ends to play.

However, the wheels came off as Todd failed to score, dropping 12 shots in the process and eventually went down 16-12 and seal a 36-26 Stanley victory.

In the next round, Stanley will face West Denton, while South Shields B were beaten 47-26 by Durham B, and both Darlington squads made progress and will meet each other next.

In the next round of the Top Club, South Shields eased pasted West Denton 12-4.

Both singles went to Shields as the Nina Riches won the ladies 12-10 and Ian McIntosh ran out a 16-5 winner.

In the triples, Ann Upstall, Phil Dixon and Ian Riches won 23-6 and Jean Chapman, Pam Carlin, Chris Yeomans and Shaun McIntosh got home in the fours 20-13.

The only loss came in the pairs as Jackie Tallack and David Bolt were beaten 12-8.

In the next round, Shields will host Cumbria, who drew 8-8 with Blackpool, but got through on the overall shots 64-60.

Former Sunderland star, who is now enjoying life at Shields, David Bolt made the trip to Perth this week for the World Bowls Tour’s Scottish Open.

After earning his spot via the qualifiers at Carlisle, Bolt faced the six times World Champion Alex Marshall in the first round.

Bolt started well and took the opening set 8-6 before Marshall hit back to take the second 9-4.

Sadly, Bolt’s hopes were dashed in the cut and thrust best of three tie breakers as Marshall took the first two.

It’s a busy time for Bolt as he had flown out to Hong Kong to defend his Hong Kong Classic singles title that he won last November.

Bolt is part of a mixed four player England team alongside Taylor Monk, Kirsty Richards and Lorraine Kuhler.

The singles event starts today and finishes tomorrow and comprises of forty invited overseas players and eighty eight local players.

In the first round, Bolt will face the host club’s Terence Lee. Bolt will then partner Monk in a round robin pairs, consisting of 40 invited overseas and 56 local players, which starts on Monday until Sunday, November 19.

The second round of fixtures in this seasons Inter County league takes place tomorrow, with both Houghton squads in action.

Gilpin will be looking to build on their opening win as they take on Gateshead B, while Kepier need to get a positive result against The Parks.

The following teams have been selected: Gilpin v Gateshead B: At Houghton: M.Baker, S.Patterson, D.Wright, B.Henderson, J.Sutherland, D.Armstrong, R.Robson, AJ.Dunn. At Gateshead: M.Noble, T.Patterson, F.Fletcher, J.Jones, K.Waterson, J.Biggerstaff, W.Roberts, I.Whorlton. Kepier v The Parks: At Houghton: M.Wright, B.Johnson, T.Todd, G.Wallace, E.Downes, A.Patterson, K.Armstrong, J.McAdoo. At The Parks: T.Joicey, C.Wallace, G.Brown, R.Mckie, P.Thomson (snr), A.Wood, D.Todner, P.Thomson.

In Group Two of the Seniors Inter Club league, winless Houghton Gilpin head to pointless South Shields on Tuesday (1.30pm).

In Group Four, Kepier entertain Gateshead B on Wednesday, November 23, and then travel to The Parks A on Tuesday, November 29.

Latest Standings: Group 1: Aycliffe 2-8½, Darlington A 2-8, Durham 2-2, Spennymoor 2-1½, Shildon 0-0. Group 2: Darlington B 3-14, Ferryhill 3-10, Hartlepool A 2-9, Houghton Gilpin 3-2, South Shields 3-0. Group 3: Stanley 3-13, South Shields 2-9, Gateshead A 2-2, Houghton Sancroft 1-1, Parks B 2-0. Group 4: Hartlepool B 3-12, Durham B 2-9, Parks A 3-6½, Gateshead B 2-2½, Houghton Kepier 2-0.

The next round of the Seniors Premier League takes place at Durham on Thursday where unbeaten Stanley A face second placed Gateshead A.

Houghton A take on winless Darlington A and the Houghtonians face Gateshead B. Host club Durham play Ferryhill A, with both clubs looking for the first win and the remaining tie will see Ferryhill B v Darlington B.

Houghton A v Darlington A: P.Thomson (snr), R.Thorpe, F.Froud. Houghtonians v Gateshead B – J.Sutherland, F.Fletcher, TW.Todd.

Latest Standings: Stanley A 3-6, Gateshead A 2-4, Houghtonians 3-4, Stanley B 3-4, Gateshead B 3-4, Darlington B 3-2, Ferryhill B 2-2, Houghton A 2-2, Ferryhill A 2-0, Durham 2-0, Darlington A 3-0,

South Shields are in Egham Trophy action tomorrow as they take on Durham, both teams had comfortable first round wins so should be evenly matched.

The following Shields squad has been selected: At Shields: A.Upsall, P.Carlin, P.Dixon, S.McIntosh, J.Tallack, M.Charles, S.Hubbard, C.Yeomans. At Durham: N.Riches, J.Chapman, J.Sneller, G.Farquhar, M.Robson, K.Paterson, D.Paterson, I.Riches.

There has been more local national competition action taking place where in the singles, South Shields Phil Dixon secured a return trip to West Denton after a 21-12 win at West Denton over Cyril Swick.

Dixon will face Dave Morrison, who won an all Denton affair against Peter Duffy 21-19.

Houghton’s Peter Thomson had a good 21-10 win at Durham against Ron Dixon and will return to Durham to face Michael Laydon in the next round. An all Shields affair saw James Sneller beat Jonny Morgan 21-16.

In the southern section of the draw, Hartlepool’s Josh Halcrow progressed with a 21-13 win at Ferryhill against Ken Gill.

Paul Mosley came out on top in an all Hartlepool affair against Glen Skipp 21-13.

In the pairs, David Bolt (Shields) was beaten 15-11 at The Parks by Matthew Raftree.

Durham’s Michael Laydon had a good 22-16 win at West Denton over youngster Aaron Robson and Gary Farquhar (Shields) beat club mate Paul Sainthouse 23-7.

Shields’ McIntosh brothers had a good 19-9 win at Durham over the Barkess brothers.

Down south, Aycliffe’s Barry Attwood had a cracking 19-18 win at Hartlepool against Paul Mosley.

In the triples, Phil Dixon (Shields) defeated West Denton’s Aaron Robson 20-16 and will next host Durham’s Gary Smith, who narrowly beat Houghton’s Sam Patterson 18-15.

Patrick Thomson (Houghton) eased past The Park’s Maurice White 20-3, while South Shields Stewart Hubbard defeated Houghton’s Dan Todner 20-8.

In the Over-50s triples, Stanley’s Brian Harris defeated Durham’s Michael Laydon 22-11.

There was however better news for Laydon in the mixed pairs, with a 19-16 home win over Shields Phil Dixon.

Following the County Liberty Trophy squad day, the Durham selectors have picked what looks on paper a cracking team to take on Cumbria in December.

The Durham lads will be keen to put in a better performance than last season’s 50 shot beating at Cumbria.

Squad is : J.Forcer, C.Higgins, M.Squirrel, P.Hartley (all Hartlepool), M.Barkess, K.Minnis, R.Bewick, GR.Smith (all Durham), P.Dixon, M.Peach, I.Riches, D.Bolt (all South Shields), J.Halcrow (Hartlepool), M.Higgins (Durham), G.Skipp, V.O’Neill (both Hartlepool), B.Arkley, B.Houghton (both Stanley), M.Jones (Hartlepool), J.Thurlbeck (Stanley), M.Ray, C.Boston (both Hartlepool), P.Smithson (Durham), P.Mosley (Hartlepool). Reserves: G.Farquhar, J.Snellar, P.Sainthouse (all Shields), B.Henderson, M.Laydon, M.Wright (all Durham).

The England selectors have named the Under-25 trial teams and the only regional representative in men’s category is West Denton’s Aaron Robson, while in the ladies’ trial team, Redcar’s Amica Fordy gets a chance.

The local bowls scene sadly lost one of its best green keeper’s this week as the former Hylton Colliery Welfare grounds men Jimmy Crone (80) sadly passed away.

During the 90s, the quality of the playing surface produced by Jimmy attracted many of the area’s top players to the Colliery Welfare club which saw the club become a major force in the Sunderland & District.