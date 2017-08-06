Golf: Ramside Hall use home advantage to pip Durham City to County Club Teams Championship title

Have your say

Golf

Ramside Hall won the Durham County Club Teams Championship, but only just, on Saturday.

In the three-man two-round event, host club Ramside pipped Durham City by one shot.

John Kirkpatrick led the way with rounds of 71 and 68 for a five under par total of 139, as Ramside posted 434 for the six rounds. G. Moore was two over par and Matthew Stephenson five over.

Second-placed Durham City finished on 435, with Jack Richardson four under par with two 70s, supported by Andrew Bell (three over) and Graeme Marchbank (four over).

Castle Eden were third, a further shot back, on 436, with Ryan Dixon two under par with 73 and 69 and Jack Trewhitt bagging two level-par 72s.

Seaham were 11th on 461, with former County champion David Patterson their top man on three over par, with rounds of 69 and 78.

Wearside came in 12th on 466, led by David Vest’s four over par total (73, 75).