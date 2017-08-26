Golf: Moore secures Autumn Salver

Have your say

Durham City’s Anthony Moore used home course advantage to his benefit to win the Durham County Golf Union Members’ Autumn Salver.

The 15-handicapper posted a stableford total of 42 points, one ahead of Bishop Auckland’s Michael Price and Frank Waterhouse, plus Beamish Park’s P. Herring.

Seaham’s Colin Bentham finished seventh on 40 points, with club-mate Terence Forth 14th (38). Houghton had Ray Bell 29th on 35 points, ahead of John Hanson (Whitburn) on countback), while Copt Hill club-mate E.Kirtley was 37th on 34 points.

Seaham’s Jeff Cudlip was 41st on 33 points, level with Houghton’s John Reed (45th) and Hetton-le-Hill’s William Allen (53rd).