Golf: First victory of the season as Durham edge home against Northumberland

Have your say

Durham secured their first victory of the Northern Counties League campaign on Saturday, edging home against Northumberland at Westerhope.

Durham won four foursomes matches to get the ideal start.

Durham City’s Andrew Bell and Gavin Nesbit teamed up for a 6&5 win, while Tyneside pair James Wilson and Kris Rae were 7&6 victors.

Stuart Brown (Castle Eden) and John Kennedy of Consett won 3&1, while Jamie Birkbeck (Bishop Auckland) and James Glenn of Brancepeth Castle triumphed 4&2 in the top match.

Durham lost the first three singles matches, but Glenn (two holes), Rae (3&2), Rockliffe Hall’s James Rogers (2&1), Nesbit (one hole) and Bell (3&1) secured important victories, before a half from Kennedy in the final match ensured a 9.5-8.5 overall success.