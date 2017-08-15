Forth fights back to beat Cullen in Golden Fleece Darts Premier Division

Mark Forth produced the comeback of the season to claim victory in the Golden Fleece Darts Premier Division.

Forth fought back from 3-0 down to defeat Denny Cullen 5-3.

Forth’s enjoyed winning legs in 20 and 21 darts, while Cullen’s best came in 16, 18 and 21 darts, plus two 180s.

Marco Laybourn ran out a comfortable 5-1 winner over Gary Richardson.

John Doran defeated Steve Carr 5-2, with both players, best leg being a 19-dart leg, with Doran hitting a 180.

Glen Woodbridge beat Norman Place 5-1, while Pete Wilson defeated Kev Long 5-3.

Adam Lafferty saw off the challenge of Jordan Thoms to win 5-1, with both players enjoying an 18-dart leg.

Steve Richardson moved up to second place in the league after a 5-1 win over Charlie Thompson.

Davey Mason beat Richie Thoms 5-2, while Alan Stoves defeated Norman Place 5-0.

Charlie Thompson came from 4-2 down to earn a hard-fought draw with Laybourn as both players hit winning legs in 20 and 21 darts.