Durham City’s Peter Carr wins County Fourth Division Championship

Peter Carr secured the Durham County Fourth Division Championship at Sharpley Golf Club on Saturday.

The Durham City member, a 25-handicapper, posted a stableford points total of 45 at the Seaton club to win by two from Wearside’s Richard Gray, a 20-handicapper, and Paul Leighton (Whickham).

Durham City also had Cress Emerson fifth on 40 points, while Darren Gibbons was seventh for Ramside on 39. Seaham 26-handicapper Paul Henery managed 38 points to finish 12th, with club-mates Steven Halliday 17th on 36 and Peter O’Brien 18th on 35.

Boldon’s Richard Kippin was level on 35 points in 20th, while Seaham’s David Hickey and M. Parker of Wearside were among three golfers on 34, in 22nd and 23rd places respectively.