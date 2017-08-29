Determined Davies still making a point in the Golden Fleece Darts Premier Division

Tom Davies secured only his second point of the Golden Fleece Darts Premier Division season when he dug in to draw with Don Green.

However, Davies’ night didn’t get any better when he lost out 5-2 against Gary Richardson.

Richardson best darts 17,18,21 plus a great finish of 120 and 180.

League leader Steve Richardson beat Steve Carr 5-1, with Richardson’s best legs coming in 15 and 18 darts.

Steve Peel defeated Richie Thoms 5-3, but was then held to a draw by Alan Stoves.

Stoves then went on to beat Jordan Thoms 5-1, with winning legs of 14, 18 and 20 darts, including a 180.

Davy Marley played two and won them both. Firstly, Marley beat Davy Mason 5-2 and then Paul Moon 5-1.

Glen Woodbridge defeated Denny Cullen 5-1, while Marco Laybourn beat John Doran 5-2.

Charlie Thompson beat Paul Moon 5-0 and Richie Thoms defeated Don Green 5-3.

Pete Wilson enjoyed a 5-1 win over Jordan Thoms, with a best leg of 19 darts.

Mark Reeves eased to a 5-1 victory over Davy Mason 5-1.