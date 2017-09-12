Davies on target to seal first Golden Fleece Premier Darts league victory

Tom Davies’ patience has finally paid off after he secured his first win of the Golden Fleece Premier Darts league season.

Davies nailed the win when he defeated Norman Place 5-2.

Marco Laybourn played two and was successful in both with a winning scoreline of 5-1.

Laybourn saw off the threat of both Mark Reeves and Steve Peel.

Kev Long defeated Davy Mason 5-2, while Denny Cullen ran out a 5-0 winner against Jaxon Douglass.

Gary Richardson beat John Doran 5-2 and Alan Stoves defeated Pete Wilson 5-1.

Don Green drew with Norman Place with both players’ best leg coming in 21 darts.

Steve Richardson beat Glen Woodbridge 5-1, while Charlie Thompson edged out Mark Forth 5-2.

Steve Carr beat Jaxon Douglass 5-0 and Glen Woodbridge defeated Mark Reeves 5-2.

Adam Lafferty beat Charlie Thompson 5-1 with legs of 16, 17, 18 and 21 (twice), plus a superb 180.

Mark Forth beat Steve Carr 5-2, while the final game of the night saw Davy Mason beat Jaxon Douglass 5-3, with both players’ best leg a 19-darter.