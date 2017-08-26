Bowls: Purdy and Harding clinch Silver Jacks title for Hetton Workmen

Have your say

Hetton Workmen’s Peter Harding and John Purdy were dominant throughout as they lifted the Silver Jacks Pairs in the final at Usworth.

The early exchanges set the tone as the Hetton duo dominated from the start against Silksworth’s Neal Ridley and Ian Riches.

Silver Jacks Pairs winners John Purdy and Peter Harding, with Sunderland & District president David Simpson

By the sixth end, they led 12-0. It was 13-4 after 10 and, when the Hetton duo won the next four ends, the Silksworth lads shook hands with the score 19-4.

Although the Silksworth pair were out of luck, there can be no disputing that the better pair on the night won.

Harding and Purdy will attempt a double when joined by Terry Murphy for the Burkett Shield final, which is yet to be arranged.

The Champion of Champions last eight and semi-finals were played this week at Seaham Town and Roker Park respectively.

Barnes West End's Chester-le-Street Open winning triple (from left): Bobby Alexander, Frankie Froud and Joe Metters on the end.

In the main event, Whitburn’s Bob Craggs secured a final place with two cracking wins.

Craggs had a tremendous 21-11 quarter-final win over Roker Marine’s Peter Thomson 21-11, then followed up with a 21-14 defeat of Grindon Mill’s Alan Patterson.

The other finalist is still to be decided. Malcolm Thompson awaits a clash with David Bolt (Silksworth), who is still involved in the Nationals at Leamington Spa. A decision from the Sunderland & District is due to be made.

Quarter-finals: D Bolt (Silksworth) 21 E Middlemass (Hylton CW) 11, A Patterson (Grindon Mill) 21 D Fenwick (Ryhope) 11, R Craggs (Whitburn) 21 P Thomson (Roker Marine) 11, M Thompson (North Biddick) 1 D Gowland (Thompson Park) 0

Semi-finals: Patterson 14 Craggs 21, Bolt v Thompson

In the seniors event, there will be a new name added to the honours board after two cracking finishes in the semi-finals.

Washington Glebe’s Trevor Joicey held his nerve to collect a double to beat Barnes West End’s Bobby Alexander 21-20, while Hylton CW’s Eddie Middlemass pipped gallant Jim Hansell (Whitburn) 21-20.

Quarter-finals: T Joicey (Washington) 21 F Lulham (Roker Park) 16, R Alexander (Barnes WE) 21 J Dinsdale (Seaham Town) 4, J Hansell (Whitburn) 21 W Piggott (North Biddick) 10, E Middlemass (Hylton CW) bt H Thompson (Ryhope)

Semi-finals: Joicey 21 Alexander 20, Hansell 20 Middlemass 21

The National Championships at Leamington Spa are into the third week.

In the junior singles, Silksworth’s Jaxon McKenna suffered a 21-15 first-round defeat to Northants’ Adam Pitfield, while Darlington RA’s Liam Macey lost 21-20 to Worcestershire’s Jack Cook.

Dale Oram’s Hartlepool Park quartet defeated Devon’s Tony Main 23-6 in the fours preliminary round, but they then exited 23-7 to Berkshire’s former England star Rob Newman.

Gary Robson’s Leadgate rink lost 19-16 in the second round to Cambridgeshire’s Ian Miller.

In the triples, two Silksworth squads took to the green. Jack Deverson, Paul Sainthouse and Josh Halcrow agonisingly lost on an extra-end, 21-20 against Isle of Wight’s Alan Best, however Phil Dixon, Gary Farquhar and David Bolt have enjoyed a couple of good wins.

They outgunned Warwickshire’s Tom Millership 23-5 and moved into the last 16 with a 21-16 defeat of Berkshire’s Neil Jones.

They face Hampshire’s Eric Baker next.

The women’s senior fours’ hopes lay with the Consett Park rink of Trudy Kitto, Edna Stokoe, Teresa Pearson and Gill Jones. After back-to-back single -shot victories, they lost their quarter-final 21-11 to Devon’s Di Morley.

The Earl Cup championship was decided this week as Silksworth secured their sixth title in eight years.

In the battle of the top two, Silksworth beat Roker Marine 5-2 and third-placed Barnes West End’s 6-1 loss at Houghton Dairy Lane clinched the title.

Despite losing, West End have made a big impression and have added much-needed competition to the league. If they collect all seven points against relegated Houghton Town, they will finish runners-up.

In Division Two, Usworth clinched promotion as champions by beating Thompson Park 6-1, triumphing by 15 shots.

That dropped Seaham Town to third place, with Hylton CW joining Usworth in the step-up.

North Biddick are champions in Division Three, but the remaining promotion spot is yet to be decided. Ryhope occupy second place but Washington till leapfrog them if they beat Sunderland 6-1.

The Swan Cup title race will go the distance.

Roker Marine moved six points clear at the top following a 7-0 win at Usworth, although the new leaders have played two games more than their rivals.

The big showdown between Silksworth and Houghton Dairy Lane was cancelled, while third-placed Barnes West End are 17½ points off the top following a 6-1 win at Seaham Town but they have three games in hand.

The battle to avoid the drop will also go to the final round of games.

Houghton Town’s 7-0 win over Thompson Park took them within touching distance of Usworth.

In Division Two, North Biddick have secured promotion as champions after a cracking 7-0 win at Pemberton. South Hylton will join them if they avoid defeat against Roker Park in their final game.

Barnes West End retained their Harold Howey Trophy title last week.

But they suffered only a second defeat of the season, 4-0 to second-placed Houghton Dairy Lane B.

The battle to avoid the drop is wide open. North Biddick A secured their status with a 4-0 win over Roker Marine A, who now must sweat on other results.

South Hylton are safe due to Marine’s defeat, while Chester-le-Street’s 4-0 home loss to Houghton Dairy Lane A confirmed their relegation.

Thompson Park B, Hylton CW A or Roker Marine A will go down with them. Only the latter have completed all their fixtures.

The Second Division’s top two went head to head and champions Houghton Town A beat Whitburn 4-0.

After back to back defeats, third-placed Wearmouth got back to winning ways, 3-1 at Sunderland B, however they are relying on Whitburn slipping up at Pemberton B to have a chance of sneaking into the other promotion place. Roker Marine B’s 3-1 win over North Biddick leaves South Hetton bottom.

Seaham Town clinched the Storey Bowl title with a cracking 6-1 win over Thompson Park.

The new champions rattled up another ton on their way to a second title in five years.

Hetton Workmen’s dream of equalling North Biddick’s four consecutive titles may have ended, but they maintained their winning ways with a 7-0 win at Dawdon.

Wearmouth moved off the bottom with a 6-1 win over Pennywell, while Hylton CW beat Houghton Town 6-1.

The final of the Grindon League’s Tommy Thompson double fours took place at Dairy Lane last week and it was a case of groundhog day for holders Silksworth as they defeated spirited Usworth 43-17.

Silksworth won on both rinks. Paul Baker beat Gordon Tyzack 26-6 and David Bolt defeated Stephen Copeland 17-11.

Silksworth will complete the league and cup double if they beat South Hylton in a yet-to-be-arranged final league game.

Barnes West End’s Joe Metters, Bobby Alexander and Frankie Froud retained the Chester-le-Street Open triples title.