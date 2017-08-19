Bowls: New name to be added to Silver Jacks Trophy as Hetton Workmen’s take on Silksworth in final

Have your say

The Silver Jacks will have a new name added to the roll of honour this year.

The final will have Hetton Workmen’s Peter Harding and John Purdy up against Silksworth’s Neal Ridley and Ian Riches.

Seaham Pairs winners David Bolt (left) and Phil Dixon

In the semi-finals at Seaham Town, both pairs came from behind to snatch dramatic last-end victories.

Harding and Purdy rallied from 15-8 down, with only four ends to play, to leave Barnes West End’s Billy Roberts and Frankie Froud shell-shocked 16-15 losers.

Ridley and Riches came back from 13-9 behind, with three ends left, to beat Barnes West End’s Gary Wallace and Bryan Sanderson 14-13.

Quarter-final results: F Froud (Barnes WE) 18 P Thomson (Roker Marine) 12, B Sanderson (Barnes WE) 15 AJ Dunn (Dairy Lane) 14, J Purdy (Hetton Wkm) 20 R Bamborough (North Biddick) 15, I Riches (Silksworth) 18 J Wilson (Dairy Lane) 12

Ryton Pairs winners Bryan Sanderson (left) and Gary Wallace

The Burkett Shield final will also see Silksworth taking on Hetton Workmen’s.

In an all-Silksworth semi, Eric Downes, Gary Farquhar and David Bolt got the better of club-mates Neal Ridley, Ian Riches and Billy Ferry 20-14.

The other semi saw Hetton Workmen’s Terry Murphy, Peter Harding and John Purdy survived an extra end to beat Roker Marine’s John Smith, Fred Knubley and Stevie Don 19-17.

Champion of Champions draw (quarter-finals at Seaham Town on Tuesday): B Poulter (Usworth) 0 P Thomson (Silksworth) 1, M Moore (Sunderland) v R Craggs (Whitburn), G Wallace (Barnes WE) v D Bolt (Silksworth), B Henderson (Seaham Town) 16 M Thompson (North Biddick) 21, A Patterson (Grindon Mill) v D Fenwick (Ryhope). Byes: E Middlemass (Hylton CW), D Gowland (Thompson Park)

Senior Champion of Champions draw: R Maxwell (Marine) 19 J Hansell (Whitburn) 21, W Piggott (North Biddick) v M Carr (Silksworth), F Lulham (Roker Park) v P Wallace (Houghton Town), E Middlemass (Hylton CW) v D New (Sunderland), T Westwood (Thompson Park) v T Joicey (Washington Glebe), R Alexander (Barnes WE) v J Dinsdale (Seaham Town). Bye: H Thompson (Ryhope)

As the outdoor season enters its final four weeks, the Sunderland and District Leagues are reaching a climax, with both Earl and Swan Cups still up for grabs.

In the Earl Cup, three teams can still win the title. With leaders Barnes West End on a bye, Silksworth capitalised to go top with a 6-1 win at Barnes Park. Roker Marine are joint top after a 6-1 win over relegated Houghton Town, although they have played a game more than the other two contenders.

Last year’s champions, Houghton Dairy Lane, have had a campaign to forget, but they avoided the drop with a 7-0 win over Hetton Workmen’s, who now join Thompson Park in Division Two.

The top two meet at Silksworth in a rearranged game this week. Silksworth also have a home game against Barnes Park while Barnes West End have two rearranged games against Dairy Lane and Houghton Town.

Latest standings (top three): Silksworth played 10 pts 53½, Roker Marine 11-53½, Barnes West End 10-48½

In Division Two, Hylton CW’s 6-1 win over Roker Park has secured them promotion.

Usworth’s 5-2 loss at South Hylton leaves them needing two points from their rearranged game at Thompson Park to pinch the other spot ahead of Seaham Town. If Usworth collect four points, they will go up as champions.

At the bottom, Thompson Park’s relegation fate was already sealed with the other spot between Whitburn and Roker Park; If Whitburn collect six points from their outstanding game against Thompson Park, then Roker Park will be relegated.

Latest standings (top three): Hylton CW 12-53, Seaham Town 12-51, Usworth 11-49½

North Biddick are already up as Division Three champions.

Ryhope’s 5-2 win at Pemberton has moved them into the second promotion spot. Washington’s 5-2 home loss to Grindon Mill means they need six points at Sunderland, in their outstanding fixture, to pinch second place.

Latest standings (top three): North Biddick 12-60, Ryhope 12-52½, Washington 11-47½

In the Swan Cup, only a single point covers the top three.

Holders Houghton Dairy Lane saw their nine-game winning streak ended as they were beaten 6-1 at third-placed Roker Marine.

Silksworth took advantage of Dairy Lane’s loss to go top with a 5-2 win at Barnes Park.

Seaham Town eased their drop fears with a cracking 6-1 win at Hetton Workmen’s, while Usworth moved out of the relegation places with a 5-2 win at already-relegated Thompson Park.

Latest standings (top three): Silksworth 15-76½, Houghton DL 15-75½, Roker Marine 16-75½

Bottom three: Usworth 15-35½, Houghton Town 15-32, Thompson Park 15-17

North Biddick’s lead in Division Two has been cut to 7½ points after South Hylton’s 7-0 win over Pemberton.

Hylton CW are only three points outside a promotion place after a 6-1 win over Grindon Mill, but Roker Park’s promotion hopes took another blow as they were beaten 5-2 at Ryhope.

The first league title could be decided today in the Storey Bowl.

Leaders Seaham Town had a vital 5½-1½ win at third-placed Houghton Town last week. Despite holders Hetton Workmen’s hitting Hylton CW for a ton in a 7-0 win, Seaham Town go into today’s home game against Thompson Park needing six points to secure the title.

Bottom club Pennywell made it two wins in a row with a cracking 6½-½ defeat of Dawdon.

In the Harold Howey Trophy, Barnes West End retained their title, following a 4-0 home win over Roker Park.

Second-placed Barnes Park won 3-1 at Hylton CW B. The battle to avoid the drop is between five teams. Bottom club Thompson Park B lost 4-0 at Houghton Dairy Lane A, while Chester le Street gave themselves a chance of escape with a 3-1 win at Seaham Town A but they must win their final match at home to Houghton Dairy Lane A.

Latest standings (bottom five): Roker Marine 16-22, Hylton CW A 14-21½, Sth Hylton 15-20, Chester le St 16-20, Thompson Park B 14-16.

South Hetton have had a tough baptism of fire in Division Two, but, despite being bottom, they had a tremendous 3-1 win at Thompson Park A.

Pennywell and Pemberton A drew 2-2, while Pemberton B defeated Dawdon 3-1 and North Biddick B sank Sunderland B 3½-½.

The running total of teams playing short this season stands at 112, although four clubs - Thompson Park, Pemberton, Roker Park and Dawdon - between them contribute 69 to the total.

The Grindon League’s Tommy Thompson Double Fours final will see Silksworth up against Usworth at Houghton Dairy Lane.

In the semis at Roker Marine this week, Silksworth pipped Barnes West End 39-37 and Usworth beat Pennywell 39-30.

Silksworth will need a couple of points from their rearranged game at home to South Hylton to take the league title. Usworth missed out on top-three finish by losing 5-0 at Grindon Mill.

At the National Championships at Leamington Spa, it has been a lean week for the Durham qualifiers.

One of the few bright spots saw Stockton’s Teresa Parnell reach the last 16 in the women’s singles before going down 21-4 to Somerset’s Stef Branfield.

In the triples, the Houghton Dairy Lane trio of Susan Forster, Gylnis Morgan and Joan Rodgerson had a cracking 20-18 win over Leicestershire’s England international, Jamie-Lea Winch.

But they exited 15-14 in round two to another England star, Lincolnshire’s Amy Gowshall.

Newton Hall’s Fay Slinn lost 18-15 in the prelims to Kent’s Jackie Amess.

In the pairs, Hetton Workmen’s Maureen Hall and Norma Stephenson were beaten 24-14 in the first round by Gloucestershire’s Jenny Hill.

The Newton Hall duo of Eileen Horan and Fay Slinn also suffered a first-round defeat, 16-14 to Bedfordshire’s Pauline Bright.

Newton Hall’s Eileen Horan went out in the two-bowl singles prelims, beaten 16-9 by Middlesex’s Janine Bancroft, however club-mate Fay Slinn did reach the last 16 before narrowly losing 14-13 to the eventual national champion, Jamie-Lea Winch.

Darlington Woodland bowler Ann Anderson’s defence of her senior singles title ended in the second round with a 21-12 defeat to Hampshire’s Elizabeth Russell.

This coming week, the men’s competitions take centre stage. Silksworth have two squads in the triples as well as Jaxon McKenna in the Under-25 singles.

There has been more local success on the Open Tournament circuit.

The Barnes West End triple of Jason Britton, Gary Wallace and Gary McPheators collected the Cramlington Triples title.

Wallace then teamed up with club-mate Bryan Sanderson to take the Ryton Pairs title and the weekend was capped off with Silksworth’s Phil Dixon and David Bolt retaining the Seaham Pairs crown.