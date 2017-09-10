28 pictures from another amazing Great North Run

From Mo Farah to a marriage proposal, the Great North Run 2017 had it all.

The Team GB legend created history by making it four wins in a row in the famous half-marathon today, with a winning time of one hour and six seconds

A runner in a dinosaur costume heads towards the finish line in South Shields.

New Zealand's Jake Robertson, who finished second, six seconds behind Farah, made a bit of history of his own.

He proposed to his girlfriend, Kenyan runner Magdalyne Masai, who finished fourth in the women's elite race, at the finish line in South Shields - and she said yes!

It was a happy day for another couple, scientist Laura Cort, from Peterlee, and her American sweetheart Christina Richter, a charity campaigner, who married in a VIP marquee at the finish.

Then there were the thousands of club runners, fundraisers and fun runners who all had their own reasons for tackling the world's most famous half marathon.

* We'd love to see your Great North Run pictures. Share them with us on Twitter or Facebook, or email them copydesk.northeast@jpress.co.uk