Marvellous Marley’s on the way up in the Golden Fleece Darts Premier League

Davy Marley sealed two convincing victories in the latest round of games in the Golden Fleece Darts Premier League.

Marley eased past Don Green with a 5-0 win and then strolled to a 5-1 victory over Kev Long, with winning legs of 14, 15, 20 and 21.

Jordan Thoms also claimed two 5-0 win against Davy Mason (5-0) and Tom Davies.

Michael Davies picked up a much needed win when he defeated Steve Carr 5-2.

Mark Reeves beat Gary Richardson 5-3, while Pete Wilson defeated Davy Mason 5-1.

Alan Stoves and Charlie Thompson clinched two 5-0 wins against Tom Davies Michael Davies respectively.

Thompson threw some great darts in his victory which also included the highest checkout of the season so far of 160.

Stoves picked up his second win of the night when he edged out Steve Carr 5-3.

Steve Peel was held to a draw against Paul Moon, while Pete Wilson beat Denny Cullen 5-3.

Adam Lafferty beat Denny Cullen 5-0. Lafferty had winning legs in 16, 18 and 21 darts, plus a great finish of 104.

Last game of the night saw Lafferty beat Michael Davies 5-1.