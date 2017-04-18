Marley fights back to secure Golden Fleece Darts Premier League victory

darts

Davey Marley produced an epic come back in the Golden Fleece Darts Premier League to clinch the victory against Mark Forth.

Trailing 3-0, Marley rallied to win the next five legs to nail the comeback victory.

Both players’ best leg was a 20-darter, with Marley also enjoying a great finish of 103.

Denny Cullen stormed to a 5-0 victory over Don Green.

Cullen then picked up his second success of the night when he eased past Jaxon Douglass, winning 5-1.

Kev Long beat Tom Davies 5-3, while Pete Wilson defeated Michael Davies 5-2.

Jordan Thoms saw off Jaxon Douglass to win 5-1, with best legs of 20 and 21 darts.

Steve Richardson eased to a 5-2 victory over Gary Richardson, winning his legs in 18, 19 and 21 darts.

Lee Rump beat Marco Laybourn 5-3, with both players’ best legs coming in 19 and 21 darts.

Glen Woodbridge closed the gap to one point at the top of the table with a 5-1 success over Paul Moon.

Elsewhere, Adam Lafferty drew with Charlie Thompson.