Magnificent Marley puts Norman in his Place

darts

Dave Marley made it two wins in a row in the Golden Fleece Darts Premier League when he defeated Norman Place 5-2.

Marley had winning legs in 16, 18 and 19 darts, including a 180. Place’s best leg was an 18-darter, with a 75 finish on the bull.

Kev Long beat Gary Richardson 5-3, with both players’ best leg coming in 20 darts.

Adam Lafferty continues to lead the way after a 5-0 win over Jaxon Douglass.

Glen Woodbridge stormed to two 5-0 wins to keep up pace at the top of the league.

Firstly, Woodbridge beat Alan Stoves and then eased past Jaxon Douglass.

Davey Mason came from 4-0 down to earn a draw against Steve Carr, with both players’ best leg a 21-darter.

Elsewhere, Paul Moon drew with Denny Cullen, John Doran beat Pete Wilson 5-0 and Charlie Thompson defeated Marco Laybourn 5-0.

Steve Richardson came from 3-0 down to beat Jordon Thoms 5-3.