Lafferty storms to darts opening night win

Darts

Adam Lafferty got the new Golden Fleece Darts League season off to a flying start with a resounding 5-0 victory over Danny Cullen.

Lafferty’s best legs came in 18,20 and 21 darts, including a fantastic 96 finish.

Denny Cullen defeated Charlie Thompson 5-3, with both players’ best leg coming in 20 darts.

John Doran played out a draw with Alan Stoves while both players enjoyed 18-dart legs, with Stoves hitting a 180.

Steve Carr beat Norman Place 5-2 and Marco Laybourn defeated Davey Mason 5-1.

Paul Moon edged out Pete Wilson 5-3 when he had best legs of 20 and 21 darts, plus a 180.

Davy Marley secured a 5-1 victory over Jordan Thoms 5-1, hitting two 180s in winning legs of 19, 20 and 21 darts.

Mark Forth beat Don Green 5-3, while Andy Clark was held to a draw by Don Green.

Kev Long fought back from 4-2 down to earn a draw against Steve Richardson.