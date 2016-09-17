Jarrow star Josef has to settle for sixth in Rio Paralympics 50m sprint final

There was no second medal in Rio for Jarrow’s Josef Craig after the Jarrow swimmer finished sixth in the men’s 50m freestyle S8 final last night.

It was the fourth event of a busy Paralympic programme for Craig who had previously finished on the podium in the men’s 100m freestyle S8 at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium.

The 19-year-old City of Sunderland swimmer finished third in that race to add to the 400m freestyle S7 gold of four years ago in London.

But he was unable to add to that in the 50m freestyle ‘splash and dash’ event as he clocked 27.27 seconds.

Gold went to China’s Wang Yinan in 26.24 while Ukraine’s Bohdan Hrynenko and Iurii Bozhynskyi completed the podium.

But Craig can still hold his head high after a Paralympic Games in which he reached four finals in total, with a sixth in the men’s 400m freestyle, third in the 100m freestyle, fourth in the men’s 4x100m freestyle relayand then finally sixth in the men’s 50m freestyle.

Britain last night surpassed their London 2012 medal total of 120, moving one better with two days of competition to go.

You can help #Supercharge ParalympicsGB into the future. Show your support for the team and find out more at www.paralympics.org.uk/supercharge

