Durham City A lifted the Durham County Mixed Foursomes Championship at Heworth.

Having won through to the finals day, City’s partnership of Jack and Louise Richardson outgunned Beamish Park 5&4 in their semi-final.

Host club Heworth B lost 5&3 to Hobson B in the other last-four tie, before City squeezed home by one hole in a very closely fought final.

Meanwhile, Houghton saw their Clark Cup dreams dashed by a 3½-1½ final loss to Tyneside at Bishop Auckland.