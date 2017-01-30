Impressive rankings for City of Sunderland Masters pair

Two City of Sunderland Masters swimmers have secured impressive results in the Masters T30 ASA competition.

The event is a test of how far swimmers can swim in 30 minutes.

Results are collected nationally and rankings are worked out.

Dave Hills managed 2,030 metres in his half hour, ranking first in England in his 65-69 years age group and sixth in the overall adjusted ranking.

Club-mate Norman Stephenson, in the 70-74 section, swam 1,750 metre in 30 minutes to be ranked third in his age group and 49th overall.