Golf: Seaham go top with North Durham League whitewash of South Shields

Seaham crushed South Shields to move top of Division One in the Maxim Facilities Management North Durham Union League.

A 14-0 demolition took them a point above Durham City, who were convincing 12-2 victors at Chester-le-Street.

Boldon sit third after a 9-5 home triumph against Wearside.

Houghton clambered into top spot in Division Two thanks to a fourth win in five outings, 10-4 against visitors Crook.

The Copt Hill club sit two points above Brancepeth Castle, who were held to a 7-7 draw at South Moor.

Washington picked up only their second win of the season in Division Three, outgunning visitors Garesfield 12-2.

Whitburn dropped into second-bottom spot after a 12-2 defeat at Birtley.

Results – North Durham Union League, Division One: Boldon 9 Wearside 5, Chester-le-Street 2 Durham City 12, Ramside Hall A 8 Heworth 6, Seaham 14 South Shields 0

Division Two: Beamish 10 Whickham 4, Houghton 10 Crook 4, Ravensworth 5 Consett 9, South Moor 7 Brancepeth Castle 7

Division Three: Birtley 12 Whitburn 2, Ryton 6 Ramside Hall B 8, Washington 12 Garesfield 2