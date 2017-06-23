Golf: Seaham edge two points clear in North Durham Union League

Seaham moved two points clear at the top of Division One in the Maxim North Durham Union League thanks to a comfortable 10-4 win over Boldon.

Seaham’s fifth victory saw them leapfrog Durham City, despite their sixth triumph, an 8-6 derby success against defending champions Ramside Hall.

Wearside stayed second-bottom after a 10-4 defeat away to Chester-le-Street, while South Shields suffered an eighth successive defeat, 9-5 at home to Heworth, to remain marooned at the bottom.

Houghton remained in fourth place in Division Two after a 9-5 defeat at Consett, who top the table, two points ahead of Brancepeth Castle, who had to settle for a 7-7 draw at Ravensworth.

Second-top Washington lost 8-6 to Hobson in Division Three.

Results – North Durham Union League, Division One: Chester-le-Street 10 Wearside 4, Durham City 8 Ramside Hall A 6, Seaham 10 Boldon 4, South Shields 5 Heworth 9

Division Two: Beamish 12 South Moor 2, Consett 9 Houghton 5, Ravensworth 7 Brancepeth Castle 7, Whickham 6 Crook 8

Division Three: Garesfield 10 Whitburn 4, Ryton 12 Birtley 2, Washington 6 Hobson 8

Division One

P W L D Pt Tot

Seaham 8 5 2 1 11 72

Durham City 8 6 2 0 12 70

Heworth 8 4 3 1 9 63

Chester-le-Street 8 4 3 1 9 58

Boldon 8 4 3 1 9 56

Ramside Hall A 8 4 4 0 8 55

Wearside 8 3 5 0 6 50

South Shields 8 0 8 0 0 24

Division Two

Consett 8 6 2 0 12 69

Brancepeth Castle 8 5 1 2 12 67

South Moor 8 3 4 1 7 59

Houghton 8 4 4 0 8 56

Crook 8 5 3 0 10 54

Beamish 8 4 4 0 8 54

Ravensworth 8 1 6 1 3 46

Whickham 8 2 6 0 4 43

Division Three

Ryton 7 4 1 2 10 68

Washington 7 3 4 0 6 54

Hobson 7 5 2 0 10 53

Garesfield 7 2 4 1 5 41

Ramside Hall B 6 3 2 1 7 40

Birtley 7 2 4 1 5 40

Whitburn 7 2 4 1 5 40