Golf: Seaham edge further clear in North Durham Union League

Seaham moved three points clear at the top of Division One in the Maxim North Durham Union League thanks to a fine 9-5 victory at Wearside.

That lifted them to 81 points from nine games, three better off than Durham City, who were 8-6 victors at Boldon, with Heworth just three points further back following a 12-2 demolition of Chester-le-Street.

Houghton consolidated third place in Division Two with a 10-4 win over bottom club Whickham. Brancepeth Castle edged home 8-6 against Beamish to go top, six points above Consett, whose match was postponed.

Results, Division One: Boldon 6 Durham City 8, Heworth 12 Chester-le-Street 2, Ramside Hall A 12 South Shields 2, Wearside 5 Seaham 9

Division Two: Brancepeth Castle 8 Beamish 6, Crook 7 Ravensworth 7, Houghton 10 Whickham 4, South Moor v Consett postponed

Division Three: Birtley v Washington postponed, Hobson 12 Garesfield 2, Whitburn 6 Ramside Hall B 8