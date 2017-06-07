Golf: Rhys Thompson wins Keith Shivers Bowl by two shots

Boldon’s Rhys Thompson secured the Keith Shivers Bowl with two fine rounds at Heworth Golf Club.

The 2015 Durham County Match Play champion carded an opening 66 on Saturday, following up with a round of 71 in the afternoon to win the trophy by two shots.

Prudhioe’s Daniel Shevill was runner-up on 139, with scores of 69 and 70.

Boldon’s Gavin Nesbit and Cameron Wallace (Castle Eden) shared third place on 140. Nesbit followed up a 72 with an excellent 67, while Wallace posted two rounds of 70.

Wearside’s Andrew McCarrick fired rounds of 71 and 74 to finish in a share of ninth place.

The best nett score (140) came from Beamish’s Adam Motteshead.

Clark Cup first round results: Seaham 5 Whitburn 0, Boldon 2 Ramside Hall 3, Houghton 3 Wearside 2, Garesfield 2 George Washington 3, Durham City 4 Birtley 1, Hobson 3 Tyneside 2, Bishop Auckland 3 Consett 2, South Moor 3 Heworth 2, Brancepeth Castle 3 Ravensworth 2, Barnard Castle 1½ Wynyard 3½, Dinsdale Spa 2 Hartlepool 3, Chester-le-Street 5 Roseberry Grange 0, Crook 4 Darlington 1, Blackwell Grange 4½ Billingham ½, Ineos 3 Seaton Carew 2, Rockliffe Hall 3 Eaglescliffe 2

Second round draw (ties by June 26): George Washington v Durham City, Blackwell Grange v Chester-le-Street, Ramside Hall v Hobson, Seaham v Rockliffe Hall, South Moor v Crook, Wynyard v Houghton, Hartlepool v Brancepeth Castle, Bishop Auckland v Ineos