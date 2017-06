Eaglescliffe’s Will Skipp retained the Durham County Boys’ Under-16 Championship with a round of 78 at Garesfield.

He won by two shots from Darlington’s Harrison Hodgson and Ramside’s Adam Charlton, with Washington’s Duran Gun a further shot back in fourth.

Ramside’s Lewis Reay, fifth overall, won the net prize with 71 (84), with club-mate Harry Etherington third on 74 (87). Houghton’s Daniel Ellison, seventh overall, was fourth on 75 net (87) and Mark Walton 11th with 78 (98).