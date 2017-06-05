Golf: Houghton’s Jack Laidler pipped to Durham County Under-14 Championship by Barnard Castle’s Nicky Lee-Shield

Houghton youngster Jack Laidler narrowly missed out on the Durham County Under-14 Boys’ Championship.

He posted a round of 81 at Birtley. only to be pipped to the title on countback by Barnard Castle’s Nicky Lee-Shield.

Houghton also had Mark Walton in third place, with an 83, while Ramside’s Harry Etherington finished fourth (86).

Oliver Norden carded an 88 to finish ninth for Houghton, while Castle Eden had K. Hall sixth (86) and James Lusk was 11th for Chester-le-Street.

The nett prize went to 21-handicapper Walton with a score of 62, with Houghton having the top three nett results.

Laidler was second on 65, with Norden third on 67. Etherington, nett winner last year, was fifth this time, on 69.

Meanwhile, home course knowledge helped Bishop Auckland’s Derek Collinson win the Durham County Third Division Championship on Saturday.

He finished on top with a round of 79 (nett 66).

Meanwhile, Durham return to Daily Telegraph Northern Counties League action this coming Saturday when they take on Cheshire at Wilmslow.