Golf: Glenn’s double triumph, but it’s three defeats out of three for battling Durham

Durham succumbed to a third successive defeat in the Daily Telegraph Northern Counties League, going down 10.5-7.5 to Yorkshire at South Shields.

The day began promisingly with victory in the first two foursomes matches, 2&1 wins for Boldon’s Rhys Thompson and Chris Handy (South Moor), then James Glenn of Brancepeth Castle and Andrew Wilson of Wynyard.

But Yorkshire took the final four to lead 4-2 entering the afternoon singles.

Glenn claimed a second victory, triumphing 4&2, with James Wilson (Tyneside) edging home 2&1, while one-hole successes followed for Boldon’s Gavin Nesbit, Durham City’s Andrew Bell and Jordan Bettis (Ravensworth).

John Kennedy of Consett claimed a half in the final match to complete Durham’s scoring.

Wearside’s Andrew McCarrick went down 3&2 in the singles, and in the foursomes, alongside Kennedy. Castle Eden pair Stuart Brown and Ryan Dixon were beaten 3&2 in the foursomes, then lost by one hole and 2&1 respectively in the singles.

Durham next meet Northumberland on August 12.