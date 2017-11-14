Watch all the latest football action from the Russell Foster Junior Leagues

Young footballers are continuing to parade their skills in the ever-popular Russell Foster Junior Leagues.

Our photographers have again caught the best of the action for you to enjoy in our weekly slideshow.

Russell Foster 2017/18 at Silksworth Sports Complex. Silksworth CW Reds u10s, red, v Hetton Juniors Lazio u10s, blue.

Our coverage is brought to you in association with John G Hogg funeral directors.

Match reports will follow in Saturday's Junior Football Echo inside your Sunderland Echo.

Further details about how to buy copies of these and previous match photos are available here.

Missed last week's action? Log on here.