Transfer news: Man United striker set for exit, Man City keen to hang on to Sergio Aguero David Moyes takes Sunderland to the USA

Which Manchester United striker looks set to depart Old Trafford this summer? Will Sergio Aguero exit Manchester City? And why are Sunderland heading to the States?

Here's your daily round up of all the news, views and rumours from around the world of football...

Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce and coach Sammy Lee.

Anthony Martial is set to quit Manchester United for Paris St-Germain this summer (Sun).

Manchester City have said that Argentinean striker Sergio Aguero will not be leaving this summer (Manchester Evening News).

Sunderland boss David Moyes is taking his squad to the Big Apple next week for a team-bonding session (Sunderland Echo).

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu hopes to join Premier League leaders Chelsea this summer (Daily Mail).

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish visited the home dressing room at Selhurst Park to address the club's players after Saturday's shock 4-0 home defeat by Sunderland. Manager Sam Allardyce also told his playing squad to report to the training ground at 7am on Sunday as he seeks to instigate an upturn in results (Guardian).

Uruguay defender Martin Caceres, a free agent, has turned down a move to AC Milan and is considering a move to Crystal Palace or Southampton. Caceres has previously been linked with a move to Sunderland (Calciomercato).

Watford are already planning to make striker M'Baye Niang's loan move from AC Milan permanent in the summer. The Hornets have an option to sign the 22-year-old for £13.5m (Daily Mail).

Newcastle United goalkeeper Tim Krul made a playing return after more than 16 months out of action with a knee problem in AZ Alkmaar's defeat to PSV (Shields Gazette).

Man City will make a renewed bid for Athletic Bilbao's French defender Aymeric Laporte in the summer. The 22-year-old has a £55m buyout clause (Daily Mirror).

Leicester City's Claudio Ranieri is now favourite with bookmakers to be the next Premier League manager sacked (Daily Telegraph).

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez has compared Chelsea forward Eden Hazard to Barcelona's Lionel Messi and Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo (Daily Star).

And the player has spoken himself this weekend, Hazard says the more he gets kicked, the better he plays (Daily Star).

Jurgen Klopp says he will accept the blame if Liverpool's lack of transfer activity costs them at the end of the season (Liverpool Echo).

Aston Villa owner Dr Tony Xia has moved to assure fans that manager Steve Bruce's job is under threat, despite recent rumours to the contrary (Birmingham Mail).