Young Sunderland side beaten as RCA rally for friendly victory

A Sunderland XI lost out 2-1 to Ebac Northern League Division One side Sunderland RCA in tonight’s friendly at Meadow Park.
Jack Diamond gave the young Black Cats outfit an interval lead, but two quickfire strikes early in the second half, from ex-Hartlepool United man Colin Larkin and summer signing Nathan O’Neill, gave RCA the edge.
Sunderland XI: Woud, J Robson, T Robson, Wright, Taylor, Storey, Kimpioka, Allen, Molyneux, Diamond, Hume. Subs: Poame, Trialist, Bale, Hackett, Krusnell, Brotherton