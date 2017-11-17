Wise Men Say: Sunderland right to take their time over appointment

We live in a world of instant gratification. We want those numbers and likes on social media, we have everything at our fingertips and the idea of patience being a virtue is no longer applicable.

Unless things happen instantaneously we tend to lose interest or – perhaps worse – rage at why they have not come to pass.

It will probably explain why Sunderland’s protracted search for a manager in the past fortnight has caused such dismay among supporters.

Since Simon Grayson’s sacking moments after the dismal 3-3 draw with Bolton Wanderers on Hallowe’en, the Sunderland hierarchy are yet to announce his replacement and have already seen one half of the caretaker manager team defect to David Moyes’ doomed new venture at West Ham United.

Many have questioned the swift and brutal nature of Grayson’s dismissal if there was not a new manager waiting in the wings.

Fingers have, naturally, been pointed at chief executive Martin Bain, whose role at the club is under increasing scrutiny from supporters.

Frustration only intensified when it was revealed the club would not be rushed into making a new appointment.

For a club that seemingly lives for making one calamitous decision after another, this is one they simply cannot get wrong.

Sunderland are staring perilously into the abyss with the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Coventry City waving back at them.

So, is it not somewhat promising that the board are actually taking their time with this appointment to ensure it is the right one?

At the current moment, the season is simply a salvage job, but Bain and his staff need to find a candidate that fits the mould of Sunderland.

They need to find a manager that has both the hunger and desire to succeed, but also the tactical acumen and ability to handle the big characters.

The appointments of both David Moyes and Simon Grayson seemed hastily arranged. One manager who seemed to loathe his entire time on Wearside and another that was out of his depth.

The squad is severely low on confidence, lacking identity and burdened with an unshakable losing mentality.

While reports that the club have been conducting interviews, it does not help to quell the jittery nerves of supporters.

As rumours swing wildly between rookie managers like Paul Heckingbottom and Paul Hurst, the fanciful unknown quantities of Paolo Montero and Phil Neville, the misguided nostalgia-fuelled tug of Peter Reid and Roy Keane and the please, please no of Harry Redknapp and Ally McCoist our next game edges closer.

The home match against Millwall will present Sunderland with an opportunity to break yet another unwanted English football record of going more than 20 home games without a victory.

With Robbie Stockdale expected to carry on his caretaker role, anything less than a victory will only increase the pressure on Bain to make an appointment.

We can only hope should this come to pass that it does not lead to yet another rash decision and we see Ally McCoist in the dugout against Aston Villa.

While the Sunderland board has arguably not earned the right to be trusted with a decision of this magnitude, it has to be allowed time to ensure they get it absolutely right. It’s all we’ve got right now.