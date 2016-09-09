Wise Men Say: International break has been weird, yet surprising for a Sunderland fan

Football is weird. In the last fortnight, nothing has happened to change my mind, yet plenty has happened to reinforce that view.

Sunderland broke their transfer record to sign a Gabonese international, an U23 side played in a competitive fixture against a League One side, which went to penalties after 90 minutes, and they signed Victor Anichebe.

It’s good to get the gaudy transfer window out of the way, mind. I’m not a huge fan of the circus that surrounds it.

There’ll be football fans in other countries around Europe looking on and scratching their heads as epic fees are bandied about with pride. Its not Comic Relief, lads. Settle down.

I have to say; I did get swept up in whole M’Vila thing though. Being let down via Instagram, a novel new pathway to disappointment.

The international break after the window comes at a handy time though.

It gives things a chance to settle a bit and it sort of feels that the season starts proper this coming weekend.

Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait until Monday night to play our game against Everton. Who would have thought after our 3-0 victory against Everton back in May, we’d be where we are now.

If I had turned around to the gentleman behind me after Lamine Kone headed in his second of the game and told him that come August Kone would be asking to leave, we’d have a new manager and our central midfield would consist of Lynden Gooch and Steven Pienaar, I think he’d have called an ambulance.

David Moyes suggested recently that things won’t change over night. Well David, they probably have.

The platform was in place to build something under Allardyce, but as he exited on the England gravy train the foundations got pulled under the tracks and destroyed.

Signs in our first three games have been mixed. Some solid team performances probably haven’t yielded the points they deserved.

At the same time, the squad looks pretty short of quality, so he’s obviously getting something out of what he’s got. But will it be enough to see us through until January with a dry brow?

While some new faces have looked unfathomably out of their depth, we’ve seen youth flourish due to an incredible amount of injuries.

Then there are surprises like Steven Pienaar, the South African looking a touch of class in the middle of the park.

Everton have started well under the excellent Ronald Koeman and Monday will prove a far more difficult task than we faced just four months ago.

In isolation, a point would be half decent, but we don’t want to go on for weeks without winning a game.

The return of Kirchhoff is a massive boost, plus the addition of Manquillo at full-back makes me sleep a little easier.

We’ve just got to hope our backline can stand firm and that Januzaj, and possibly Wahbi Khazri, come to the party to provide for Jermain Defoe.

You never know what might happen. After all, football is weird.