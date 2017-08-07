Wise Men Say: Genuine fighting spirit augurs well for Sunderland’s immediate future

Sunderland have a fighting chance of turning things around if early indications are anything to go by.

Now, I’m not saying after one game, and that a home draw, that the Wearsiders are mounting a challenge for the Championship title.

But there are reasons to be optimistic, if not even a little cheerful, given the showing against Derby County.

There is no doubt that Simon Grayson’s Sunderland is a work in progress and there will be no miracle cure, particularly as the Black Cats are doing it on the cheap.

However, while Friday did show areas that still need improving, there seemed to be a genuine fighting spirit in the side.

And fans who spoke after the game appeared, in the vast majority, to feel there was something there to work on.

Of course, there will be some bad days at the office in the new campaign, there will be times when the plan might just not work for one reason or another.

But, in these heady days of £200million transfer fees, Sunderland might just be regaining a little bit of their footballing soul.

Don’t get me wrong it would be a wonderful position to be in to have multi-millions to splash out on superstar after superstar and smash the Championship.

Those, though, are dreams for another day.

Sunderland are cutting their cloth accordingly now and to some that might mean that Grayson is having to be very clever with how he spends what little money is available to him.

The Sunderland boss has made it very clear that things might not be pretty in terms of the football on display in the early days.

And that’s something we, as fans, will probably just have to accept.

So if you’re not blessed with some of the beautiful game’s greatest talents then maybe you have to forgo the expansive football and look to different methods.

And if that means that what we lack in silky skills has to be made up for by compiling a squad with a desire and hunger, a team with a bit of backbone and the ethos of fighting for every little scrap and morsel, then so be it.

Fans, of course, would love to see a Ronaldo or a Messi donning the red and white stripes, but they are also passionate about players willing to put in a shift and taking pride in the shirt.

Heroes of yesteryear like John Kay and Kevin Ball weren’t blessed with footballing genius (no offence meant to either), but they were prepared to put their bodies on the line, ready to run through the proverbial brick wall.

And supporters loved and respected them for it.

Can Grayson give us a team to be proud of?

I certainly hope so, and if that team can pick up points and the odd victory here and there perhaps a season of stability could do wonders for Sunderland.

There’s no need to reach for the stars just yet, let’s be happy that things appear to be heading in the right direction and we may be even laying foundations for future success.

