Why David Moyes is enjoying life at Sunderland despite poor results

Results might not be going Sunderland’s way but David Moyes is enjoying life on Wearside.

The former Everton, Manchester United and Real Sociedad boss was a late arrival at the Stadium of Light following Sam Allardyce’s departure for England back in July.

Moyes has yet to experience a first Premier League win as Sunderland continue their annual habit of starting the season slowly – which has resulted in managers departing the club quickly in previous years.

But he insists he is relishing the challenge and is busy out on the training ground getting his message out to the players.

“It is a tough job, undoubtedly,” he said. “But it has been that for every manager, that is probably why they have had so many.

“But I enjoy working with the players and we have a new team.

“Didier Ndong was good for us, with good energy and we are introducing one or two younger players.”

Moyes says the squad are buying into his concepts though he concedes that results must follow.

“The players listen and want to do it,” said the Scot. “But actually doing it is the harder thing.

“You have to go out on the pitch and show it.

“We have to put in better performances, lift the level all round and get some points on the board quickly.

“You don’t want to be looking up the whole season.

“I want to make sure we have a chance of doing better and we need to get a couple of wins quickly.”