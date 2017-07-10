Who is Tyias Browning? All you need to know about Sunderland's loan signing from Everton

Sunderland completed the loan signing of Tyias Browning at the weekend on a season-long deal from Everton.

Browning joins fellow Toffees youngster Brendan Galloway at the Stadium of Light, after his team-mate put pen to paper on a similar loan contract.

But what do we know about Simon Grayson's latest capture?

Who is he?

Tyias Browning has been at Everton for 14 years, having first linked up with the club as a schoolboy. Now 22, he has played through the age groups and was part of the Premier League title-winning Under-18s side in 2011, before signing his first professional contract.

Has he made a mark at Goodison Park?

Well, first-team debuts don't come much bigger than in a Merseyside derby! Browning stepped off the bench in September 2014 to make his bow as a second-half substitute against Liverpool, even playing a role in Phil Jagielka's dramatic equaliser. The following week he again came off the bench in a big game, this time at Old Trafford against Manchester United, before making his first senior start in the Europa League visit of FC Krasnodar.

So why hasn't he kicked on?

Injury really curtailed Browning's chances as he suffered a serious knee injury in November 2015 which required keyhole surgery and put a halt on his development. In total, it kept him out of action for almost a year. Once he returned to fitness, he went to Preston North End on loan but also picked up a knee injury there which ruled him out for seven weeks.

What are his main attributes?

Browning is described by people who have watched him as being something of an old-fashioned defender, with pace, power and athleticism being some of his best qualities. He man marked Swansea City winger Jefferson Montero out of the game. He is more than capable of getting forward down the right flank too.

Where will Sunderland play him?

Browning's main position is right-back, but he can also operate at centre-half and Grayson played him in both positions during his loan spell at Preston last season. Sunderland have Billy Jones and Donald Love who can play at right-back but the middle of defence looks less secure. Despite John O'Shea's new contract, Lamine Kone and Papy Djilobodji are both expected to depart this summer, while Jason Denayer returned to Manchester City after his loan. With Grayson hinting he may play a back three on occasions during the season, Browning's athleticism and versatility could be vital.