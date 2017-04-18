Who is the Southampton striker reportedly being scouted by Sunderland?

David Moyes is said to have spent his Easter Monday watching Sam Gallagher score against Bristol City.

It is not the first time the Black Cats have watched the 21-year-old this season, leading to regular speculation that a summer move is in the offing.

So who is he and where would he fit in?

First of all, is he likely to be on the move this summer?

It seems likely.

Gallagher made his first senior Southampton appearance against Sunderland in 2013, and scored his first goal months later in the FA Cup against Yeovil Town.

A long-term contract followed his first Premier League goal in March 2014 but as the Saints have continued to climb up the table, first team opportunities have proved harder to come by.

That goal three years ago is his last for Southampton, and he has continued to be limited to substitute appearances.

An unsuccessful loan spell at MK Dons last season was cut short before finding greater success at Blackburn this time around. His Southampton career is reaching a pivotal moment, with his contract due to expire next summer.

With Manolo Gabbiadini making such an instant impact and Jay Rodriguez making a successful return from a long-term injury, a first team berth looks further away than ever.

That may tempt them to cash in this summer, putting a young British striker on the market at a relatively low price.

How has he done at Blackburn? Aren't they struggling at the bottom?

That goal against Bristol City broke an 11-game drought as Blackburn have laboured at the bottom.

On the whole, however, Gallagher has been one of Blackburn's better performers and 12 goals in such a poor side is no mean feat. That is, of course, the same number as former Sunderland striker Danny Graham in the same side, which may not excite the Black Cats faithful.

Gallagher's contribution has been as much about his all-round play, a regular since an impressive early season cameo against Cardiff. Coming on with his side 2-0 down, the striker's hold-up play was a catalyst for his side who almost overhauled the deficit.

The goals soon flowed and by the turn of the year he was on the brink of double figures. It has been harder work since then, competing with Graham and Swansea City striker Marvin Emnes for a starting spot.

A traditional target man but not lacking in speed, he would certainly fir the profile of the kind of player Sunderland have been looking for last summer.

Would he fit in at the Black Cats?

Sunderland's over reliance on Victor Anichebe this season has been well documented. Without their target man the Black Cats have struggled to make an attacking impact on games, unable to get up the pitch.

His injuries have posed a massive problem that they have not been able to solve, and the failure to land Leonardo Ulloa in January has been a factor in their major struggle for goals since then.

Moyes' primary goal this summer will be to make major improvements to his midfield, but a target man will also be on the bill. That will become particularly important if Jermain Defoe and Fabio Borini leave. With Adnan Januzaj's loan and Anichebe's contract expiring, a complete overhaul of the front line will be due.

Gallagher would appeal as he could play wide in a 4-3-3 as Anichebe has done, or as the deeper player in a two man attack.

Clearly, 21 and homegrown, Gallagher also fits the profile for signing young British players who can be developed.

If it is not Gallagher, they will be looking for someone like him.