Who is Lewis Grabban? Sunderland's potential new signing in profile

Lewis Grabban is expected to become Sunderland’s fifth signing of the summer after agreeing to join Simon Grayson’s side on a season-long loan from Bournemouth.

The 29-year-old is on Wearside today to complete his medical after being told by Cherries manager Eddie Howe that he would be allowed to leave the Premier League club.

But what can Sunderland fans expect from the former Norwich, Rotherham and Millwall striker?

Here’s a look back at the forward's career so far and what he could offer at the Stadium of Light.

His past

Born in London, Grabban came through the youth academy at Crystal Palace before breaking into the senior side aged 17.

The forward in action in the play-off final for loan side Reading

Grabban played just 11 games for the Eagles, scoring one goal, while he also spent time on loan at Motherwell and Oldham.

In 2008, the forward joined Millwall, where he became a regular under Kenny Jackett at the Den.

Grabban made 70 appearances for the Lions over three seasons but only managed 11 goals before signing for Brentford in 2011.

Following a loan move the previous campaign, Grabban spent another season with the Bees in league One before joining Rotherham a division lower.

In the following year, Grabban netted 18 goals for the Millers, earning him a move to Bournemouth - then in League One. Grabban found the net 13 times in the 2012/13 league campaign, as the Cherries won promotion to the Championship.

In his maiden season in the second tier, Grabben scored a remarkable 22 league goals, making him the joint fourth top scorer in the division.

That prompted Norwich to part with around £3 million to bring Grabban to Carrow Road in January 2014.

However, two years later, Howe re-signed the striker at Bournemouth for a reported £7 million, stating at the time: "I think we'll be getting a better Lewis Grabban.”

Grabban spent the second half of last season on loan at Reading in the Championship, where he scored three goals in 19 appearances.

What managers have said about him

When Grabban joined Norwich in 2014, manager Neil Adams said: "He will provide pace, intelligent movement and a high work ethic to the front line.

"Lewis possesses precisely the type of attitude, application and quality that I expect from my players, and I am really looking forward to integrating him into the squad.”

After re-signing Grabban for a significant fee last year, Howe told the Bournemouth website: "I think we'll be getting a better Lewis Grabban.

"But he'll realise that we've got better as well and he will have to adapt, too. We're in no doubt we're getting a good player back.

"He's also someone who was popular in the dressing room, behind the scenes he's a strong motivator and we're delighted to be bringing him back."

Former Bournemouth assistant Shaun Brooks also said: "Lewis can play out wide or up front, he is strong, quick and has good feet.

"He believes in what we are trying to do as a football club, so he has got all the right attributes."