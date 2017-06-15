Who is Derek McInnes? What will he bring to Sunderland? What are his tactics?

Derek McInnes looks set to be named as Sunderland's new manager after the Black Cats were given permission by Aberdeen to open talks with him.

The 45-year-old has been the long-term favourite to replace David Moyes, having revived the Dons north of the border.

But who exactly is he and what will he bring to Sunderland? Here's what we know about the Scot, from tactics to experience.

Past record and personality

Has an excellent reputation north of the border, where has he transformed the fortunes of both St Johnstone and Aberdeen

Having taken over at Saints when Owen Coyle left for Burnley, McInnes ended their seven year spell in the First Division. He kept them up the following year, also reaching a cup semi-final and the League Cup quarter final.

At Aberdeen he turned them from relegation contenders to the second best team in the country, with three consecutive second placed league finishes, a League Cup win and a Scottish Cup final to come this weekend.

Walter Smith was a firm advocate that he should get the Rangers job earlier this year, but they instead went for Pedro Caixinha. Less successful was his one stint in the Championship with Bristol City, where an excellent escape from relegation was followed by a wretched season in which McInnes left the Robins well adrift at the bottom. That is perhaps the main reason why some Sunderland fans remain torn on his credentials.

Has a reputation for being a bullish and confident personality, recently telling Caixinha he should be 'embarrassed' to finish below Aberdeen.

Recruitment record

Has built an excellent squad on a shoestring budget at Pittodrie. The likes of Kenny McLean, Johnny Hayes, Niall McGinn and Graham Shinnie have all improved on his watch and would yield a significant profit if moved on.

It is a market he will surely try to utilise at Sunderland - and could bring his chief scout Russ Robertson, who he also worked with at Bristol City, with him.

Style of play

His Aberdeen side have a reputation for being well-drilled, excellent on the counter attack and generally prioritizing the wide areas when it comes to attack. McInnes is a manager known for building sides high on discipline and work ethic.

The Dons press high up the pitch and snap into tackles but McInnes can also adapt his style. Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers, speaking before the two teams met in the Scottish Cup Final, said: "We've played them five times and won the five games and they have all been slightly different in terms of how they have performed and how they have played."

McInnes the player

The 45-year-old Scot has Championship experience, leading West Brom to promotion in 2002 as captain of the Baggies. He was a hard-working, tough midfielder with strong leadership qualities, and picked up two full Scotland caps late in his career.