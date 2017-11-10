When will striker Josh Maja return for Sunderland? Coach provides fitness update

Elliott Dickman is hopeful that Josh Maja will soon return to full training at Sunderland.

The 18-year-old striker hasn’t featured for Sunderland this season after he suffered a knee injury in pre-season.

He made his return for the Under-23s almost a month ago but suffered a setback before a Premier League 2 game at Everton on October 20, Maja a late withdrawal before the game at Finch Farm after feeling his knee.

The promising teenager is working with the club’s medical staff at the Academy of Light.

It is not thought to be a serious setback and Dickman remains hopeful Maja will soon be able to step up his training.

“Josh is still with the medical team,” said Under-23 coach Dickman.

“I couldn’t say the exact time frame for his return but I don’t think he is too far away from getting back on the grass as part of his rehab programme.

“He felt it the day before the Everton game, the medical staff looked at him but he was fine to give it a go.

“He did the warm up and it still wasn’t right so rather than do something silly and make it worse than it potentially could have been, we made the sensible choice. It has maybe just needed a bit more time to settle down.

“You never know, hopefully he might be back on the grass in the next few days as part of his rehab programme.”