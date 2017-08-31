What to expect from Sunderland-bound Wales international Jonny Williams?

Sunderland look set to land their first signing of deadline day - but who is Jonny Williams?

The Crystal Palace attacker looks set to move to the Stadium of Light on a season-long loan having spent time at Ipswich last season.

With bags of Championship experience and a strong international career behind him, Williams could be a smart acquisition by Simon Grayson.

But what do we know about the attacking midfielder? We take a look at Williams' career:

Who is he?

A 23-year-old attacking midfielder, comfortable playing behind the striker or out wide, Williams came through the youth system at Palace before breaking into the first team in 2011.

Initially used in the cup competitions, Williams developed into a key component of the side at Selhurst Park and picked up the club's Young Player of the Year award n 2012/13.

Injuries have thwarted his recent progress but he has impressed during several loan spells in the Championship.

And he has also forged a name for himself on the international stage, earning a maiden call-up to the Wales senior squad in 2013 before being selected in the squad for Euro 2016.

He signed a contract extension until 2019 during the summer but, with few first team chances in Frank de Boer's squad, Williams is now set for a switch to the Stadium of Light.

Where has he played?

Crystal Palace are Williams' only permanent employers thus far, but he has enjoyed no fewer than four loan spells away from London.

His first temporary switch came in 2014 when he joined Ipswich Town, initially on a one-month loan. Injuries meant he returned to Selhurst Park early but he was back at Portman Road in January and showed glimpses of his obvious talent - ending the season with two goals in 20 appearances.

The following season saw Williams spend time at both Nottingham Forest and MK Dons, where he made 10 and 13 appearances respectively but failed to score.

More injuries came in the way of a return to Ipswich last season, with Williams making only 8 appearances for the Tractor Boys.

The attacking midfielder has also earned international honours at U17. U19 and U21 level and has since gone on to make 17 appearances for the senior side.

What can we expect from him?

It's difficult to know - the attacking midfielder's struggles with injuries have masked his ability in recent years and he hasn't had an opportunity to show his worth.

But Sunderland will be getting a player with obvious ability, and one who will lay on plenty of chances for the likes of James Vaughan and Lewis Grabban.

If he is played in his natural number ten role, which is expected, then Williams could well be the driving force behind Sunderland's attacks, helping the side to transition from defence to attack swiftly.

He knows the Championship well and should be a key performer at this level.

Any impact will hinge on whether Williams can stay injury free, but if he can avoid any long spells out he will likely be an effective part of Sunderland's side.

