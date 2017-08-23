West Ham keeping tabs on Sunderland midfielder Didier Ndong but no bid

West Ham United are keeping tabs on Sunderland midfielder Didier Ndong - but the Echo understands there has not been a bid lodged.

Reports in France had claimed the Hammers had gone as far as making a bid but we understand that is not the case and there has been no contact between the clubs.

There is, though, still a week to go before the transfer window closes and manager Simon Grayson has always said Sunderland are vulnerable to bids for their star players.

The Independent claim Premier League West Ham are ready to give up on their pursuit of Portugal international William Carvalho and move for Ndong instead if they don’t make a breakthrough in talks with Sporting Clube de Portugal.

Ndong has played every minute in the Championship so far this season and there is likely to be firm interest in him before the transfer window closes.

The 23-year-old – who joined from Lorient last summer for a club record £13.6million fee – has started the new campaign well and his performances have not gone unnoticed.

Lyon are reported to be keeping tabs on the box-to-box midfielder ahead of the transfer window closing at the end of this month with interest from other top flight French clubs too.

Grayson last week praised Gabon international Ndong, who has formed a quick understanding with Lee Cattermole.

“I knew a little bit about him but when you are working with players closely you see them in a different light,” said Grayson.

“He has unbelievable athleticism and work rate, and good quality on the ball too.

“That is why he was a £13.6million player.

“He is still young and adapting to the British way of football, it is never easy when you are in a team that is finding it difficult in the Premier League but he looks like he is enjoying himself and is doing what I am asking him to do.

“Long may that continue.”