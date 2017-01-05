West Ham appear to confirm bids for Jermain Defoe and two other strikers in bizarre fashion

West Ham appear to have confirmed a bid for Jermain Defoe in a bizarre article on the club website.

The club's 'Insider' column says that three bids have been lodged for players, including a £6 million bid for a 'current Premier League player' believed to be Jermain Defoe.

It also mentions a £20 million bid for a striker from Scotland, believed to be Celtic's Moussa Dembele, and an £8 million bid for a Championship striker, believed to be Brentford's Scott Hogan.

However, the article does say that the views presented are 'not necessarily those of the club'. It also includes references the difficulty in signing players during the January window and that other clubs can be 'reluctant' to do business.

Slaven Bilic this morning said that he would not discuss individual transfer targets, but went on to praise Defoe's finishing and creative abilities. He also admitted that he had watched Hogan in action on a number of occasions.

Sunderland have been insistent that Defoe is not for sale at any price.