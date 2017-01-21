West Brom v Sunderland: The last five matches at The Hawthorns – and it’s not a pretty tale for the Black Cats

Sunderland have endured a dismal time in recent visits to The Hawthorns.

In the last seven meetings, the Black Cats have managed just a solitary point, thanks to a late leveller from Seb Larsson on the opening day of the 2014-15 campaign.

Ahead of today’s clash with the high-flying Baggies, we look back at Sunderland’s last five matches away to West Brom.

West Brom 1 Sunderland 0

October 17, 2015

Sam Allardyce’s first game in charge of Sunderland ended in an all-too-familiar defeat for the Black Cats, beaten 1-0 at The Hawthorns.

A controversial 54th minute winner from Saido Berahino was enough to separate the sides to leave Sunderland still chasing their first Premier League win of the season.

The Baggies winner had more than a touch of fortune about it, with Berahino fouling Costel Pantilimon in the build-up.

But the 6ft 7in Romanian stopper should have been stronger in claiming the ball against one of the smallest players on the pitch.

Defeat, Sunderland’s sixth of the season, increased the pressure further on the Wear-Tyne derby at the Stadium of Light the following weekend.

West Brom 2 Sunderland 2

August 16, 2014

Seb Larsson’s late leveller rescued an opening day point for Sunderland.

Lee Cattermole gave the visitors a dream start when he scored with a screamer from 30 yards for only his second goal for the Black Cats.

Valentin Roberge then spurned a great chance to double Sunderland’s lead, before the French defender was harshly penalised just before half-time for fouling Victor Anichebe in the area.

Saido Berahino duly equalised from the penalty spot before the England Under-21 striker put the Baggies ahead with 16 minutes to go, converting a cross from ex-Sunderland midfielder Craig Gardner.

But, with five minutes left, Sunderland new boys Jordi Gomez and Patrick van Aanholt combined to set up Larsson, who guided the ball into the far corner of the net to make it 2-2.

West Brom 3 Sunderland 0

September 21, 2013

Sunderland conceded three goals for the third game in a row to hit rock-bottom at The Hawthorns as former hero Stephane Sessegnon returned quickly to haunt them.

Sold to the Baggies for a club record £6million fee at the start of the month, he pounced on a loose ball in the 20th minute to give his side the lead, after Sunderland had made a decent start to the game.

The visitors sagged towards half-time after the goal deflated them, but they worked hard in the second half, trying to get back into it.

Disaster struck, with little more than 15 minutes remaining, though, when Steven Fletcher fell awkwardly and dislocated his shoulder.

With all three subs having been used, Sunderland were reduced to 10 men for the rest of the game and Albion took immediate advantage when Liam Ridgewell stabbed a shot home on 76 minutes.

Morgan Amalfitano added a third at the death.

The final whistle saw boss Paolo Di Canio approach the disconsolate Sunderland fans, standing in front of them for a good couple of minutes, communicating with them through gestures, before heading back to the dressing room.

West Brom 2 Sunderland 1

February 23, 2013

Romelu Lukaku’s double condemned Sunderland to a third successive Premier League defeat as the gap with the bottom three was reduced to five points.

Stephane Sessegnon’s first goal since December gave Sunderland hope of a point at The Hawthorns, but the Black Cats couldn’t force a late equaliser.

Lukaku had given West Brom a first-half lead from the penalty spot after Craig Gardner was penalised for handball.

The on-loan Chelsea striker doubled the advantage when he pounced on Titus Bramble’s error, before Sessegnon immediately gave Sunderland hope with a neat finish into the far corner.

Sunderland pushed hard for a leveller and should have got one in stoppage time, but substitute James McClean blazed over from six yards out.

West Brom 4 Sunderland 0

February 25, 2012

Sunderland crashed to their worst defeat of the season and could have no complaints after being comprehensively outplayed.

Having not lost by more than a goal all season, they were 2-0 down at the break.

But it could have been more. Peter Odemwingie gave Albion an early lead when he took advantage of slack marking to nod home Youssouf Mulumbu’s cross from the left.

Sunderland just weren’t at the races in the first half, and they had to be grateful to some fine saves from Simon Mignolet to keep the score down.

He could not stop Jerome Thomas crossing from the left for James Morrison to head home a second goal on 40 minutes.

Odemwingie added a third three minutes into the second half to add to manager Martin O’Neill’s fury - he had made two substitutions at the break - and Keith Andrews curled home a late fourth.