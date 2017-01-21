West Brom v Sunderland team news: Anichebe on the bench and Honeyman keeps his place

George Honeyman makes his first Premier League start at the Hawthorns this afternoon.

David Moyes has made two changes from the side that lost 2-0 at Turf Moor on Tuesday night, John O'Shea and Jack Rodwell in for Donald Love and Fabio Borini.

Victor Anichebe is back in the squad and offers a much needed option from the bench.

Javier Manquillo is not fit to take his place in the 18.

Allan Nyom has been cleared by FIFA to take his place in a strong West Brom team.

Sunderland XI: Mannone, Jones, O'Shea, Djilobodji, Denayer, Van Aanholt; Larsson, Honeyman, Rodwell; Januzaj, Defoe

Subs: Mika, Anichebe, Borini, E Robson, T Robson, Embleton, Love

West Brom XI: Foster, Nyom, McAuley, Dawson, Brunt; Yacob, Morrison, Fletcher, Chadli; Phillips, Rondon

Subs: Myhill, Olsson, Robson-Kanu, Livermore, McClean, Leko, Field