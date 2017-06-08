West Brom reportedly interested in Sunderland defender

West Brom are interested in signing Sunderland defender Lamine Kone, according to Sky Sports.

The Baggies are set to make an offer of around £9 million for the Ivory Coast international.

Kone was the subject of an £18 million bid from Everton last summer, which Sunderland rejected.

The 28-year-old submitted a transfer request but later signed a lucrative deal running until 2021. The Black Cats could struggle to attract the same level of interest this summer after the centre-half endured a poor season at the heart of defence.

Younes Kaboul left the club early in the season and Kone struggled to replicate the form that had made him a cult hero in the great escape under Sam Allardyce.

He has already been linked with a move to Crystal Palace and West Ham United this summer.