West Brom confirm interest in signing Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe

West Brom boss Tony Pulis has confirmed that he is interested in signing Jermain Defoe from Sunderland.

Black Cats boss David Moyes confirmed this morning that the England frontman has a clause in his deal that allows him to leave the club this summer on a free.

And despite speculation linking the 34-year-old with a move to Bournemouth, West Ham and even Newcastle United, Pulis is the first manager to confirm his interest in signing the striker.

Although, while Pulis is interested he knows it could be expensive to get any Defoe deal over the line.

"When you say he's a free agent, effectively he's a free agent, but that still brings an enormous cost to whichever club takes Jermain," he said.

"We've got our fingers in the pie on quite a few players and we'll see how we go on those players. If Jermain's one of them, we'll be pushing on that one if we can.

"When Saido left we had [Hal] Robson-Kanu and Salomon [Rondon], a free transfer and a player that's only spent one season in the Premier League, so we knew that was an area we had to improve.

"There was no-one there at the time that we could get in. And I don't want to waste people's money by spending a lot of money on just a back-up. We have to try and bring players in who are going to improve the first XI and keep the club improving

"That's the way I've always thought about it, that's the way I try to approach it. That will certainly be one of the areas we're trying to improve."

This morning at his pre-match press conference ahead of the visit to Hull City tomorrow Moyes was asked about the future of both Defoe and Jordan Pickford, who has been linked with a £17m switch to Everton.

He replied: "Jermain Defoe has a clause in his contract so it's possible [that he will leave in the summer]. Jordan Pickford is under contract."