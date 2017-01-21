West Brom 2 Sunderland 0: Match ratings, another black day as Cats go bottom

MATCH RATINGS

SUNDERLAND 3-5-2, 4-4-2

Vito Mannone: beaten twice but otherwise safe glovework. 6

Jason Denayer: Played as part of back three and did OK and moved into midfield after break. Limped off late on. 6

Papy Djilobodji: Battled hard in middle. 6

John O'Shea: Tried manfully on his record-breaking 175th Sunderland Premier League. 6

Billy Jones: Got forward a bit down the right and had a second-half header on target. 6

Seb Larsson: When he had the chance to get in good set-pieces he failed to deliver. 5

Jack Rodwell: Started brightly and had Sunderland's first shot. 6

George Honeyman: Did his best to prompt Sunderland in the middle, one of the encouraging things from game. 6

Patrick van Aanholt: Allowed Fletcher all the time in the world to control, turn and shoot. Had two efforts at goal in second half. 5

Adnan Januzaj: Produced precious little and was subbed 21 minutes into second half. 5

Jermain Defoe: Won a couple of free-kicks and tried to lead side on the offensive in second half. 6

Subs:

Victor Anichebe (for Januzaj 66): Returned from injury and tried to put himself about with little success. 5

Fabio Borini (for Denayer 79): Won a late free-kick and his one good run was followed by an overhit cross. N/A

Unused subs:

Mika, Ethan Robson, Tommy Robson, Elliott Embleton, Donald Love

Booked: Honeyman 84

WEST BROM 4-2-3-1

Foster 6

Nyom 6

Dawson 6

McAuley 6

Brunt 7

Fletchern 7

Yacob 7

Chadli 7 (McClean 81, N/A)

Morrison 6 (Livermore 72, 6)

Phillips 7

Rondón 7 (Robson Kanu 87 N/A)

Unused Subs

Myhill

Olsson

Leko

Field

Goals: Fletcher 30, Brunt 36

Booked: Nyom 90

Referee: Craig Pawson: Awarded Cats a couple of generous free-kicks. 6