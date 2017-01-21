West Brom 2 Sunderland 0: Match ratings, another black day as Cats go bottom

MATCH RATINGS
SUNDERLAND 3-5-2, 4-4-2
Vito Mannone: beaten twice but otherwise safe glovework. 6
Jason Denayer: Played as part of back three and did OK and moved into midfield after break. Limped off late on. 6
Papy Djilobodji: Battled hard in middle. 6
John O'Shea: Tried manfully on his record-breaking 175th Sunderland Premier League. 6
Billy Jones: Got forward a bit down the right and had a second-half header on target. 6
Seb Larsson: When he had the chance to get in good set-pieces he failed to deliver. 5
Jack Rodwell: Started brightly and had Sunderland's first shot. 6
George Honeyman: Did his best to prompt Sunderland in the middle, one of the encouraging things from game. 6
Patrick van Aanholt: Allowed Fletcher all the time in the world to control, turn and shoot. Had two efforts at goal in second half. 5
Adnan Januzaj: Produced precious little and was subbed 21 minutes into second half. 5
Jermain Defoe: Won a couple of free-kicks and tried to lead side on the offensive in second half. 6
Subs:
Victor Anichebe (for Januzaj 66): Returned from injury and tried to put himself about with little success. 5
Fabio Borini (for Denayer 79): Won a late free-kick and his one good run was followed by an overhit cross. N/A
Unused subs:
Mika, Ethan Robson, Tommy Robson, Elliott Embleton, Donald Love
Booked: Honeyman 84
WEST BROM 4-2-3-1
Foster 6
Nyom 6
Dawson 6
McAuley 6
Brunt 7
Fletchern 7
Yacob 7
Chadli 7 (McClean 81, N/A)
Morrison 6 (Livermore 72, 6)
Phillips 7
Rondón 7 (Robson Kanu 87 N/A)
Unused Subs
Myhill
Olsson
Leko
Field
Goals: Fletcher 30, Brunt 36
Booked: Nyom 90
Referee: Craig Pawson: Awarded Cats a couple of generous free-kicks. 6