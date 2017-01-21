West Brom 2 Sunderland 0: How Black Cats fans reacted to another sorry away day at The Hawthorns

Sunderland’s miserable form continued with a 2-0 defeat at high-flying West Brom today.

The defeat, coupled with Swansea’s stunning success at Liverpool, means that the Black Cats go back to the foot of the table, and they are now three points adrift of safety.

Crystal Palace and Hull are one point better off than the Wearsiders.

Here’s how Sunderland fans reacted to the defeat on Twitter.

@anerrington: Another game closer to relegation #safc #ourtimeisnow

@Joelee15: Darren Fletcher not happy Papy Djilobodji does appear to have punched him maybe Papy should take boxing up cos he isn’t a footballer

@MJohn59655: We are down. Four years we have done the great escape. No chance now. Mags will pass us coming up as we drop

@JHaySAFC: Played right into West Brom’s hands there... Two weeks to sort ourselves out and get players back. Really worrying performance.

@goldys_logic: Audible boos for Januzaj as he trotted off. Pathetic. Crowd have gone. Players have lost them, even the loyal, away lot

@jonstokoe: Well done @SunderlandAFC - another pathetic performance against another very average side. You deserve to go down. Absolutely pathetic

@LiamAngus: I might never smile again

@samsonplace: Well that was dreadful. I bet Moyes says we played well second half. He needs to go. No motivation from him at all

@petewhalen7: Defensively we are shocking and lack so much quality going forward. Only way to safety is ££££ and we don’t have it

@harryrcollinson: Our fans deserve better no fight or desire from the players bar honeyman today pitiful from #safc Moyes taking us down

@PaulStokes_: Big decisions needed at the club now. Are these players good enough to get us back up next season? Is the manager?

@Osk86: @GHoneyman10 the only safc player to put himself about and show abit of drive! Well played lad!!!

@Scousemackem1: There’s 90 mins of my life I’ll never get back, one game closer to the championship

@76skelly: Far too many not fit to wear the shirt and run the club. Absolutely pathetic display yet again

@Ian__Mason: Im not advocating to sack Moyes, but SAFC need to decide to either do it this week or keep him. I couldn’t care less either way

@MPotts1993: Jermain, get yourself away, son... You don’t need this

@AndezFernandez: I thought to be a footballer of any standard, you had to control a ball and pass it. #basics

@itsdoomandgloom: Only good thing this season is Ellis losing fortune on sale value

@ianmarwell: heart and soul being ripped out of SAFC.....Shame on the people who are overseeing this.

@Hedley_safc: Fans need to put pressure on short to sell now, or its only gonna get worse. I can’t see any way out for #safc now

@robbell62: Positives from today...the kit wont need cleaning.