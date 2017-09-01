Watch Sunderland Q&A on deadline day business, striking options and keeping hold of Lamine Kone and Didier Ndong

Have your say

Deadline day business, striking options and the futures of Didier Ndong and Lamine Kone were all discussed in our live Sunderland AFC Facebook chat.

Sunderland writers Phil Smith and Richard Mennear sat down to discuss all things red and white following a busy transfer deadline day which saw three new signings arrive at the Academy of Light.

Sunderland manager Simon Grayson.

Callum McManaman, Marc Wilson and Jonny Williams joined Sunderland with Wahbi Khazri and Papy Djilobodji departing.

Sunderland couldn't land the striker they were after but the Black Cats did keep hold of two key players in Kone and Ndong - plenty to discuss then in our live chat with fans.

