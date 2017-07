Glynn Snodin took charge of training on Friday as Sunderland prepare to end their tour of Scotland against St Johnstone tomorrow.

Manager Simon Grayson travelled with John O'Shea, Lee Cattermole & John O'Shea to pay their respects to Bradley Lowery.

Sunderland's pre-season preparations continue in Scotland

New signings James Vaughan and Aiden McGeady will join up with the squad soon but were not present for the session.

