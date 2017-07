Watch Wahbi Khazri and Jeremain Lens star as Sunderland trained on Friday.

The pair trained with the rest of the Black Cats squad ahead of Saturday's friendly with St Johnstone.

Lens in pre-season action

The squad travel to McDiarmid Park on Saturday, with new signings Aiden McGeady and James Vaughan set to join their new team-mates in the near future.

You can watch two training drills from Friday's session above.