Watch outrageous Wahbi Khazri backheel goal on Rennes debut

Wahbi Khazri gave Sunderland fans an immediate glimpse of what they are missing on his Rennes debut.

The winger, on loan at the Ligue 1 outfit, scored an outrageous backheel goal just a couple of minutes into his first game since securing a season-long move.

The talented Tunisian has split Sunderland fans, some of whom think he deserved more of a chance at the Stadium of Light and others who questioned his attitude and application.

With Sunderland in trouble at the bottom end of the Championship, however, goals like this would have been much needed on Wearside.